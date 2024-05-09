Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 209,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,569. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00. Also, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

