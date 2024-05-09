Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 25% Higher

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 361,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 741,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.65% and a negative return on equity of 29,673.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

