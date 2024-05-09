Intact Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of IFC traded down C$2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$230.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$213.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$245.00.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

