Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Down 6.2%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. 14,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 150,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.