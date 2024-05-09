Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 23,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 212,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

