Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 771,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,677 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $58.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

