TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Down 9.8%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 71,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 206,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

