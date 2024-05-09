Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.82 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $103.99 on Thursday, reaching $7,678.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,750.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,079.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,302 shares of company stock valued at $39,766,492. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.