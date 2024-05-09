Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,490 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,444,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,819,000 after purchasing an additional 153,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after buying an additional 131,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $117,684,000 after buying an additional 388,079 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,572. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

