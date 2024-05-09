HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $680.00 at TD Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.19.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $595.21. 1,525,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 20.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

