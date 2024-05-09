Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,230,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Generac by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.5 %

GNRC traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.26. 205,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,449. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

