Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,932 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB remained flat at $78.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 196,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

