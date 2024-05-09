SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s current price.

SKYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 1,758,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 4.18. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,218 shares of company stock worth $4,787,187. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

