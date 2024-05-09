National Pension Service Acquires 52,214 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $191,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. 1,633,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,406. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 180.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

