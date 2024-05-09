Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Argus

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 255,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.