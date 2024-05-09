Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.49. Mativ shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 44,697 shares changing hands.

Mativ Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Mativ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mativ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

