Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.96. Xometry shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 344,305 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $749.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock valued at $247,252. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xometry by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 50,118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.