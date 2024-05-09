Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.66. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 518,142 shares.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 384,298 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

