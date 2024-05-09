Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.66. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 518,142 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
