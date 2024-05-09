Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.32. 55,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The stock has a market cap of C$882.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.31.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

