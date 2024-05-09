Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.2 %

POWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,595. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $224,931.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $224,931.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

