National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Pension Service raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $216,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.05. 530,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,387. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

