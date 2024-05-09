National Pension Service Has $230.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Pension Service increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $230,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $246.29. 788,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.