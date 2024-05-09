Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

BMBL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,190,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -364.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

