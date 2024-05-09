National Pension Service Purchases 28,048 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of McDonald’s worth $373,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $267.59. 1,374,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.