Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. Sprott has a one year low of C$38.43 and a one year high of C$58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

