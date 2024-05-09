Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,008 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.81. 769,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

