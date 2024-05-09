Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,922,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 311,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

