Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,737,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 152,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

