Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,796 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter worth $266,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 84,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 168,090 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.