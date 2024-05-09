Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 101,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,601. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

