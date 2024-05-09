WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
WK Kellogg Trading Up 1.6 %
KLG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.
WK Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
