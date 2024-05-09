Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Pembina Pipeline worth $77,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 68,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

