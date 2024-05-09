Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.
COTY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 821,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46.
In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
