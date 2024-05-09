The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $67.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

SHOP opened at $62.81 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

