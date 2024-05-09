Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 511 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $520.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $448.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

