International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after purchasing an additional 384,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $167.01. The company had a trading volume of 633,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,365. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

