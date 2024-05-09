Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.96. 67,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

