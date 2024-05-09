Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TGT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 255,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

