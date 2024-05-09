Citigroup Trims Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.08.

Get Redfin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 1,763,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 342.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.