285,000 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Bought by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth $812,000.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Pharvaris Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

