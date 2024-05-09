Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 279,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

