Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.77

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 499471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.