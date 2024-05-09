Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,352. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

