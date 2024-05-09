First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.76

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.76 and last traded at $104.73, with a volume of 4252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.41.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

