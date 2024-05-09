EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $189.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $189.96, with a volume of 485549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $369.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

