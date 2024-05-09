Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.21.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,917. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $57,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after purchasing an additional 270,133 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,672,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

