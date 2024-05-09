Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 380 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,337 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,690,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,209,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 114,327 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.27. 37,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,999. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

