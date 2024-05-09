Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 39.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 8.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

