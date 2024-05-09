Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

