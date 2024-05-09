Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 847 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 294,986 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 5,888,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,288,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

